AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $180,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Corteva by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 177,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 29,105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Corteva by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

