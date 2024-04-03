AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $213,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMAY. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth about $533,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a market cap of $595.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

