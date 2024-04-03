AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $242,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $263.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.10 and a 200-day moving average of $249.26.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

