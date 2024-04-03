AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3,012.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after acquiring an additional 198,940 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period.

Shares of MGC opened at $185.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.46 and a 200-day moving average of $167.93. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $187.68. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

