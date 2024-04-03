AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $259,000 Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8,789.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.