AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $270,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

