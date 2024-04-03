AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

