AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.5% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $626.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $648.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.