AdvisorNet Financial Inc Invests $203,000 in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMDE. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FMDE opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $30.63.

