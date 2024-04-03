AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $126.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $567.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.664 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

