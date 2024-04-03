AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,458 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.58. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.