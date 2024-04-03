AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 560 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

