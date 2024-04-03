AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 11,919 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,919 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSEARCA BITO opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

