AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,326 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after buying an additional 143,800 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after buying an additional 102,215 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average of $57.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2019 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

