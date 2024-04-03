AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,670 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

