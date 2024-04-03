AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 45 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $382.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $386.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.01 and a 1-year high of $403.76. The company has a market cap of $135.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

