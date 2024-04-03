AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 844 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $80.20.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

