AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 9,387 Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLCN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 66.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 122.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance

BLCN stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

