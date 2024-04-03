Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.88

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.88 and traded as high as C$17.20. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$17.17, with a volume of 321,054 shares changing hands.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARE. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aecon Group

Aecon Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aecon Group Inc. will post 0.7606646 EPS for the current year.

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aecon Group

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti bought 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,299.17. In related news, Director Stuart Lee acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,310.00. Also, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti acquired 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,299.17. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.