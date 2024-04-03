Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.88

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.88 and traded as high as C$17.20. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$17.17, with a volume of 321,054 shares trading hands.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aecon Group

Aecon Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc. will post 0.7606646 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total transaction of C$37,191.30. In other Aecon Group news, Director Stuart Lee acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,310.00. Also, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total transaction of C$37,191.30. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.