Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on A. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $144.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $151.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

