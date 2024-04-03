Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.46

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.46 and traded as high as C$16.83. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$16.66, with a volume of 57,222 shares traded.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AD.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AD.UN

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of C$758.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.