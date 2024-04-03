Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $131.58 on Tuesday. Allegion has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $136.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Allegion by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 123.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 153.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

