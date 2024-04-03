Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Synergy Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.48.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,239 shares of company stock valued at $32,432,382 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $154.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $155.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.