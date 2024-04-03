ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Up 9.3% in March

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,800 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 618,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,758.0 days.
ALS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CPBLF opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. ALS has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $9.03.
ALS Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ALS
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.