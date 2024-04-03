ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Up 9.3% in March

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,800 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 618,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,758.0 days.

Get ALS alerts:

ALS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPBLF opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. ALS has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $9.03.

ALS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through Commodities and Life Sciences segments. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.