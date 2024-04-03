AlTi Global (ALTI) & Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) is one of 81 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AlTi Global to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AlTi Global and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AlTi Global $250.88 million -$162.61 million -1.56 AlTi Global Competitors $2.24 billion $282.29 million -9.44

AlTi Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AlTi Global. AlTi Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

AlTi Global has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlTi Global’s peers have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AlTi Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlTi Global 0 0 0 1 4.00 AlTi Global Competitors 683 3399 3687 141 2.42

AlTi Global currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.72%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential downside of 0.72%. Given AlTi Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of AlTi Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of AlTi Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AlTi Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlTi Global -67.99% 7.77% 5.28% AlTi Global Competitors 15.24% 27.00% 8.97%

Summary

AlTi Global peers beat AlTi Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services. It also provides merchant banking services, such as merger and acquisition advisory, corporate broker, private placements, public company and initial public offering advisory, strategic advisory, independent board advice, and structured finance advisory services; and corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services to entrepreneurs and companies. The company offers investment strategy, asset allocation, investment manager selection, risk management, portfolio construction and implementation, and reporting. In addition, it manages or advises in combined assets; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds; and invests in and supports financial services professionals, as well as provides impact investing advisory, investment manager selection, monitoring, and due diligence services. Further, the company offers coordination of legal-related and strategic business planning, wealth transfer planning, estate planning, research on trustee placement and multi-generational education planning, administrative, tax planning and concierge, and other services. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

