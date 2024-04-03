Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Amdocs were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 16,840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DOX stock opened at $89.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.17. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

