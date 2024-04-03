Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,802. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $194.88 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

