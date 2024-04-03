Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.19.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -72.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $2,671,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,941,000 after buying an additional 1,619,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 170,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

