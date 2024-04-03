Annovis Bio’s (ANVS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANVS. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management cut Annovis Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Shares of NYSE:ANVS opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Annovis Bio has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANVS. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Annovis Bio by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 78,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.