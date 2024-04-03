Annovis Bio’s (ANVS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANVS. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management cut Annovis Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Annovis Bio Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANVS. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Annovis Bio by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 78,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Annovis Bio Company Profile
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.
