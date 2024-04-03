Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Kure Advisory LLC

Kure Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.0% of Kure Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $168.84 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.78 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.59.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.