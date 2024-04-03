ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Holdings Decreased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 83.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

