Arko (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Shares Up 3.1%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.41. 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 7,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Arko Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arko stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 553,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

