Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $273.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $249.00 to $273.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG stock opened at $245.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.00 and a 52-week high of $256.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,180 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

