Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 76,877 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Insider Activity

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.86. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.