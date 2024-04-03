Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.0 %

ZBH stock opened at $128.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.94 and its 200 day moving average is $118.31.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zimmer Biomet

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.