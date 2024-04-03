Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.28

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and traded as low as $32.01. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 1,835 shares.
Associated Capital Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.90.
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 295.29%. The business had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group
About Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Associated Capital Group
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.