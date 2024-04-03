Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.28

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and traded as low as $32.01. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 1,835 shares.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 295.29%. The business had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

About Associated Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

