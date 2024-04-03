Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Receives C$5.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.67.

ATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

Shares of ATH stock opened at C$5.09 on Friday. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of C$2.54 and a 1 year high of C$5.48. The stock has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -56.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of C$315.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Athabasca Oil

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$130,340.00. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

