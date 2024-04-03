Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATLX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Atlas Lithium from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Atlas Lithium from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATLX

Atlas Lithium Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Lithium

ATLX stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33. Atlas Lithium has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $237.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Atlas Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Atlas Lithium in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Atlas Lithium in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Atlas Lithium in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.