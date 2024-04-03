Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Price Target Lowered to $23.70 at Bank of America

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Bank of America from $25.00 to $23.70 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.87% from the stock’s current price.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. Atour Lifestyle has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter worth about $6,925,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 157.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 320,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195,493 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 263.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter worth about $18,971,000. Finally, FACT Capital LP purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter valued at about $710,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.