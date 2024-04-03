AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $3,523.00 at Truist Financial

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AZO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,089.61.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,170.04 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,937.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,713.10.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $24.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 151.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,797 shares of company stock worth $81,010,974. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

