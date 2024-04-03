Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.84

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.84 and traded as high as $37.34. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 77,595 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVNW shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Aviat Networks from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.60 million, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.84.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.85 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 4.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 751,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,085,000 after purchasing an additional 270,312 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 527.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 213,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 179,410 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 343.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 159,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 354.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

