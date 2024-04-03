AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $75.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.83.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

NYSE AXS opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $51.61 and a one year high of $65.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.19. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Insider Activity at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,845,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 593,181 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 581,409 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 488,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after purchasing an additional 288,068 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

