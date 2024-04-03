Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $434.56

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 434.56 ($5.46) and traded as high as GBX 526.59 ($6.61). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 521 ($6.54), with a volume of 1,142,324 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.40) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 526.80 ($6.61).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 490.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 434.56. The firm has a market cap of £2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8,683.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

