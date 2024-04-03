Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Sets New 12-Month High at $398.50

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 398.50 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 386.10 ($4.85), with a volume of 15637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386.50 ($4.85).

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 334.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 323.18.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of €0.10 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.08. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 2,678.57%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

