Bank of America Boosts TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $140.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.18.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $116.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,934,000 after acquiring an additional 371,322 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

