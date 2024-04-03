Bank of America Reaffirms Underperform Rating for InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $140.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $96.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.85 and its 200 day moving average is $98.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. InterDigital has a one year low of $66.82 and a one year high of $119.86.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.31 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 38.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $67,541.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital by 24.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in InterDigital by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in InterDigital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

