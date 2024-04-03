Barclays Boosts Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $105.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE EMR opened at $113.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,225,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,083,082,000 after buying an additional 136,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,718,000 after acquiring an additional 64,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

