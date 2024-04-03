Barclays Boosts Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $97.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.24. Fortive has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,686,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,525,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,929,000 after purchasing an additional 878,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

