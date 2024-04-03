Barclays Boosts Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $600.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $596.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $574.58.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $545.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $430.03 and a 12-month high of $565.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $549.13 and a 200 day moving average of $527.96.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 70.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 24.9% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 21,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,812,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

